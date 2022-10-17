Skip to main content

Auburn legend Charles Barkley agrees to a contract with TNT worth over $100 million

Charles Barkley will be on TNT for another 10 years.

Charles Barkley is great for TV. 

The Auburn legend signed a new deal with TNT that will keep him on the network for another 10 years according to the New York Post. Barkley still has three years remaining on a deal that promises him $10 million a year from the television network. 

The New York Post report reads, "The exact amount Barkley will make is not yet known if he fulfills the entire contract, but it will be well in excess of $100 million and could approach $200 million. Barkley could decide to retire from TV before the deal ends."

Barkley is currently 59 years old but TNT resigning his fellow stars Shaquille O'Neal and Ernie Johnson to deals as well in hopes of keeping everyone together with Turner. 

The Post also added, "With Warner Bros. Discovery, TNT’s corporate parent, Barkley will add to his portfolio by producing documentaries and other projects with his production company, Round Mound Media, according to sources."

February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great Charles Barkley is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
