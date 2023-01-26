Skip to main content

Who now holds the nation's longest home win streak after Auburn basketball's loss?

The Auburn Tigers had their 28-game home win streak snapped by the Texas A&M Aggies.
Auburn basketball no longer holds the nation's longest home-game win streak.

The Tigers (16-4, 6-2 SEC) fell at the hands of Texas A&M by a final score of 79-63 on Wednesday night. A hot start was quickly negated by a better performance from the Aggies.

A&M outreached and outplayed Auburn in nearly every faucet, and when the Tigers threatened to pull closer in the second half, they shot themselves in the foot and Buzz Williams' squad capitalized.

Gonzaga had won 75 straight home games before falling to Loyola Marymount last week, handing the nation's longest home win streak to the Tigers. Now that Bruce Pearl's squad has taken its first loss inside Neville Arena since they lost to Florida on February 23rd, 2021, who holds the longest win streak?

That would be the UCLA Bruins, who's streak currently stands at 19.

Mick Cronin has his Bruins playing lights out right now, having won 13 straight before falling on the road to Arizona last week. Pauley Pavilion likely won't see another tough opponent until the Wildcats play them again to end the regular season.

Jan 12, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Adem Bona (3) reacts after a dunk during the first half against the Utah Utes at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
