Auburn basketball nearing top 25 in updated NET rankings

The Auburn Tigers are getting closer to the top 25 following a win over Washington.
Auburn is slowly climbing up in the NET rankings.

The Tigers clock in at No. 30 right before Christmas, good for fifth in the SEC. Tennessee, Alabama, Arkansas, and Mississippi State stand in front of them.

The Tigers are about to start receiving a huge boost or a massive fall in the rankings, due to the overall strength of the SEC. There will be plenty of Quad 1 and Quad 2 opportunities for Auburn.

Auburn isn't the only team to have played so few Quad 1 games; Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, Missouri and Kentucky have all played two as well, LSU and Texas A&M have only played one. Georgia hasn't played any.

Missouri skyrocketed up the rankings after blowing out Illinois on Thursday night, jumping from No. 65 to No. 41. They host Kentucky to open league play.

Here's a look at where every SEC team stands in the NET.

3. Tennessee (10-2)

8. Alabama (10-2)

10. Arkansas (11-1)

26. Mississippi State (11-1)

30. Auburn (10-2)

33. Kentucky (8-3)

41. Missouri (11-1)

64. Florida (7-5)

80. LSU (11-1)

93. Ole Miss (8-4)

113. Texas A&M (6-5)

132. Georgia (9-3)

147. Vanderbilt (6-6)

