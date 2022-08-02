Skip to main content

WATCH: Dylan Carwell finishes a beautiful jump hook for Auburn in Israel

Dylan Cardwell gets his first points in Israel via a perfect jump hook.

Dylan Cardwell scored his first points of the Israel trip after catching the inbound pass and then making a jump hook. Not often did he score unless it was a layup or dunk a season ago, so seeing him make a jump shot is a really good sign of what is to come this year.

With Walker Kessler leaving for the NBA, Cardwell will need to step up for the Tigers to have success in 2022. 

Cardwell also has a few blocks to his credit so far in the contest with the Israeli U-20 team. We even saw Cardwell block a few shots from three-point land. 

Cardwell is a fan favorite around campus, so it is always exciting to see him succeed. 

Auburn has played well so far in the opener in Israel, but the team will try to leave game one with a victory. The Tigers hold a double-digit lead heading into the second quarter. 

Follow all of our Auburn Basketball Israel trip coverage on Auburn Daily. Also, be sure to view our Live Blog for all three games. Game two is this Sunday at 12:00 pm CT against the Israel All Star Select Team. The Auburn Tigers take on the Israel National team on Monday at 12:00 pm CT. All games are on the SEC Network with Jay Bilas and Roxy Bernstein on the call.

Auburn center Dylan Cardwell (44) reacts after a score against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
