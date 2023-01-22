ESPN's BPI predicts the rest of Auburn basketball's schedule
Right now, Auburn basketball is tied for second place in the SEC standings.
Following their win over South Carolina, the Tigers (16-3, 6-1 SEC) are looking to build on what has been a solid stretch of performances - back-to-back dominating wins on the road, albeit against some of the league's worse competition.
About a month ago, ESPN's Basketball Power Index predicted Auburn to go 23-8, 13-5 in the SEC.
Things have changed just a tad since then.
Here is what the BPI now thinks about the rest of Auburn's season:
Vs Texas A&M - W (74.4% chance)
Record: 17-3, 7-1 SEC
At West Virginia - L (41.5% chance)
Record: 17-4, 7-1 SEC
Vs Georgia - W (86.9% chance)
Record: 18-4, 8-1 SEC
At Tennessee - L (11.1% chance)
Record: 18-5, 8-2 SEC
At Texas A&M - L (42.2% chance)
Record: 18-6, 8-3 SEC
Vs Alabama - L (40.8% chance)
Record 18-7, 8-4 SEC
Vs Missouri - W (85-1% chance)
Record: 19-7, 9-4 SEC
At Vanderbilt - W (67.2% chance)
Record: 20-7, 10-4 SEC
Vs Ole Miss - W (87.1% chance)
Record: 21-7, 11-4 SEC
At Kentucky - L (37.0% chance)
Record: 21-8, 11-5 SEC
At Alabama - L (17.9% chance)
Record: 21-9, 11-6 SEC
Vs Tennessee - L (29.4% chance)
Record: 21-10, 11-7 SEC
