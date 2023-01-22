Skip to main content

ESPN's BPI predicts the rest of Auburn basketball's schedule

Auburn basketball is right in the thick of things in the SEC title race.
Right now, Auburn basketball is tied for second place in the SEC standings.

Following their win over South Carolina, the Tigers (16-3, 6-1 SEC) are looking to build on what has been a solid stretch of performances - back-to-back dominating wins on the road, albeit against some of the league's worse competition. 

About a month ago, ESPN's Basketball Power Index predicted Auburn to go 23-8, 13-5 in the SEC.

Things have changed just a tad since then.

Here is what the BPI now thinks about the rest of Auburn's season:

Vs Texas A&M - W (74.4% chance)

Record: 17-3, 7-1 SEC

At West Virginia - L (41.5% chance)

Record: 17-4, 7-1 SEC

Vs Georgia - W (86.9% chance)

Record: 18-4, 8-1 SEC

At Tennessee - L (11.1% chance)

Record: 18-5, 8-2 SEC

At Texas A&M - L (42.2% chance)

Record: 18-6, 8-3 SEC

Vs Alabama - L (40.8% chance)

Record 18-7, 8-4 SEC

Vs Missouri - W (85-1% chance)

Record: 19-7, 9-4 SEC

At Vanderbilt - W (67.2% chance)

Record: 20-7, 10-4 SEC

Vs Ole Miss - W (87.1% chance)

Record: 21-7, 11-4 SEC

At Kentucky - L (37.0% chance)

Record: 21-8, 11-5 SEC

At Alabama - L (17.9% chance)

Record: 21-9, 11-6 SEC

Vs Tennessee - L (29.4% chance)

Record: 21-10, 11-7 SEC

ESPN's BPI predicts the rest of Auburn basketball's schedule

