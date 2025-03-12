First-Big National Player of the Year Award for Auburn's Johni Broome
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn’s Johni Broome (Plant City, Fla.) has earned the highest honor in all of college basketball as the Sporting News National College Player of the Year for the 2024-25 season on Wednesday.
Broome led the Tigers to a No. 1 national ranking for a school-record eight consecutive weeks, 16 Quad 1 wins, the 2024 Maui Invitational crown and the program’s fifth Southeastern Conference title (regular season or tournament) over the last eight seasons. He ended the regular season averaging 18.4 points and 10.6 rebounds per game along with turning in 17 double-double performances.
The graduate senior big man was also one of two unanimous selections to the publication’s All-America First Team next to Cooper Flagg of Duke. He becomes the first player in program history to be named national player of the year by any news organization.
The SEC Player of the Year and two-time All-SEC First Team selection was also recently recognized as the co-Player of the Year by the Field of 68 Network and Player of the Year by the NCAA’s Andy Katz and by Jon Rothstein for College Hoops Today.
The Auburn Tigers are next in action on Friday in the third-round of the SEC Tournament.