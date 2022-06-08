Former Auburn basketball player has found a new home

Former Auburn basketball player Justin Powell has committed to play basketball for Washington State.

This will be Powell's third year in college and the third different school he has played for.

Powell committed to Auburn as a senior in high school and played his freshman year for the Tigers. He played pretty well until injury ended his season. He was diagnosed with a concussion and did not play for months which led fans to believe something fishy was happening with Powell since it usually does not take this long to return from a concussion.

Powell decided to transfer to Tennessee his sophomore year to play for the Volunteers. This move seemed to make sense as he was moving closer to his home state of Kentucky. His time in Tennessee did not last long, as he only averaged 3.7 points per game.

Now Powell will head up to Pullman, Washington, to play for the Washington State Cougars, hoping to turn his college career around.

Powell is a lights out three-point shooter. The real knock on his game has been his defense. Hopefully, he can figure out how to play better defense to become the player people thought he could have when he was at Auburn.

There was a time when scouts thought Powell could be drafted, then he left Auburn, and his draft stock took a turn for the worse.

Hopefully, Powell can figure out how to be better on the defensive side of the ball for Washington State and work himself back onto draft boards.

