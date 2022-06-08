Skip to main content

Former Auburn basketball player has found a new home

Justin Powell has committed to Washington State.

Former Auburn basketball player Justin Powell has committed to play basketball for Washington State. 

This will be Powell's third year in college and the third different school he has played for. 

Powell committed to Auburn as a senior in high school and played his freshman year for the Tigers. He played pretty well until injury ended his season. He was diagnosed with a concussion and did not play for months which led fans to believe something fishy was happening with Powell since it usually does not take this long to return from a concussion.  

Powell decided to transfer to Tennessee his sophomore year to play for the Volunteers. This move seemed to make sense as he was moving closer to his home state of Kentucky. His time in Tennessee did not last long, as he only averaged 3.7 points per game. 

Now Powell will head up to Pullman, Washington, to play for the Washington State Cougars, hoping to turn his college career around. 

Powell is a lights out three-point shooter. The real knock on his game has been his defense. Hopefully, he can figure out how to play better defense to become the player people thought he could have when he was at Auburn. 

There was a time when scouts thought Powell could be drafted, then he left Auburn, and his draft stock took a turn for the worse. 

Hopefully, Powell can figure out how to be better on the defensive side of the ball for Washington State and work himself back onto draft boards. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Dec 15, 2020; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers guard Justin Powell (24) brings the ball up court against the Texas Southern Tigers during the first half at Auburn Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Former Auburn basketball player has found a new home

By Andrew Stefaniak3 minutes ago
Zach Calzada (10)Auburn FB scrimmage on Saturday, April 2, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Football

Ranking Auburn football's eight transfer portal additions

By Andrew Stefaniak6 hours ago
Feb 19, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. (24) plays defense on Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) during the first half at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Jabari Smith, Walker Kessler selected in the first round in Sports Illustrated's latest NBA mock draft

By Zac Blackerby8 hours ago
Zach Calzada (10)Auburn FB scrimmage on Saturday, April 2, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Football

Zach Calzada looks great throwing the football in offseason workout

By Zac Blackerby11 hours ago
Auburn Tigers player Nate LaRue (28) foul tips the ball as Auburn Tigers take on UCLA Bruins during the NCAA regional baseball tournament at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala., on Sunday, June 5, 2022.
Baseball

Auburn baseball beats UCLA 11-4, advances to Super Regional

By Lindsay CrosbyJun 6, 2022
Auburn Tigers head coach Butch Thompson talks with his team before Auburn takes on Florida State during the NCAA regional baseball tournament at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Alabama, on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Baseball

Four takeaways from Auburn baseball's win over UCLA

By Andrew StefaniakJun 6, 2022
Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) carries the ball against Houston Cougars during the second half of the 2021 Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn star Tank Bigsby listed among 247 Sports' top ten returning running backs

By Lance DaweJun 6, 2022
Dec 1, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs center Lamont Gaillard (53) prepares to snap the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the third quarter in the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn's 2022 schedule will feature at least one national championship participant

By Lance DaweJun 6, 2022