How to watch the Auburn NCAA Tournament game vs the Jacksonville State Gamecocks

Here's how you can see the Auburn basketball team in action against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

The Auburn Tigers get their chance to participate in the NCAA Tournament after watching a handful of upsets throughout the day Thursday. The two-seed Auburn Tigers are in a great part of the bracket with several potential winnable matchups in their path over the next few weeks.

The Auburn basketball team had some difficulty getting to Greensville, South Carolina due to some plane trouble but the Tigers found a way there safely.

The winner of Auburn's matchup against Jacksonville State will face the winner of Miami and USC on Sunday. Auburn is a 15.5 point favorite against Jacksonville State.

Jacksonville State is 0-2 in games decided by fewer than four points.

Who is playing

The two-seed Auburn Tigers (27-5) from the SEC are facing the 15-seed Jacksonville State Gamecocks (21-10) from the ASUN.

How to watch the game

You can watch the game on Tru TV at 11:40 a.m. CT.

How to listen:

You can hear the voice of the Auburn Tigers Andy Burcham on the call. Here is a list of local affiliates.

Be sure to check out Auburn Daily for takeaways and coverage after the game.

Locked On Auburn will have a post-game podcast up and available in audio and video form after the game.

Auburn Daily Football Content

Spring Preview: Quarterbacks

Spring Preview: Defensive back

Spring Preview: Running back

Spring Preview: Tight end

Spring Preview: Wide Receiver

Spring Preview: EDGE

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube