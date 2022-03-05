How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs the South Carolina Gamecocks
The Auburn Tigers won a share of the SEC regular-season championship Wednesday. They can win it outright with a win over the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday.
This will be Auburn's final bit of action during the regular season. The next game will be in the SEC Tournament in Tampa, Florida.
Auburn is coming off of an overtime thriller against Mississippi State. Thanks to a strong overtime performance by K.D. Johnson, the Tigers survived their trip to Starkville with a win to clinch a share of the SEC regular-season championship.
Auburn is one game ahead of Kentucky, Arkansas, and Tennessee entering the final day of the regular season.
Who is playing
The number five ranked Auburn Tigers are facing the South Carolina Gamecocks in Auburn Arena.
How to watch the game
You can watch the game on the SEC Network at 12:00 p.m. CT.
How to live stream
You can live stream the game from any of ESPN's streaming services and apps or at ESPN.com/watch.
How to listen:
You can hear the voice of the Auburn Tigers Andy Burcham on the call. Here is a list of local affiliates.
