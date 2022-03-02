Skip to main content

How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs the Mississippi State Bulldogs

Here's how you can see the Auburn basketball team in action against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The narrative that Auburn basketball continues to struggle on the road despite having the best road record in the SEC will come to an end Wednesday night when the Tigers play their final road game this season. 

Auburn battles Mississippi State tonight in Starkville, Mississippi. 

The Tigers are coming off of a 67-62 loss against the Tennessee Volunteers Saturday in Knoxville, Tennessee. Mississippi State defeated Vanderbilt 74-69. 

A win at Mississippi State would be the Tigers’ sixth SEC road win this season, equaling the most in school history (6-2 by 1998-99 team). It would also be Auburn’s 14th SEC win equaling the program record set in 1998-99 (14-2).

Auburn leads the all-time series 78-70 against Mississippi State. 

Who is playing

The number five ranked Auburn Tigers (25-4) are facing the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Humphrey Coliseum. 

How to watch the game

You can watch the game on the SEC Network at 8:00 p.m. CT.

The commentators are Roy Philpott and Mark Wise. 

How to live stream

You can live stream the game from any of ESPN's streaming services and apps or at ESPN.com/watch.

How to listen:

You can hear the voice of the Auburn Tigers Andy Burcham on the call. Here is a list of local affiliates.

Be sure to check out Auburn Daily for takeaways and coverage after the game. 

Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl and his players honor cancer victims during the AUTLIVE game as Auburn Tigers men's basketball takes on Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Auburn Tigers lead Texas A&M Aggies 33-18 at halftime.
