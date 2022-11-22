Skip to main content

How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs Bradley

Here's how to watch the Auburn basketball game vs Bradley.

The Auburn basketball team is in Cancun for the Cancun challenge this week. 

The Auburn Tigers are a perfect 4-0 on the season and they will be playing the Bradley (3-1) Braves of the Missouri Valley Conference in their first action of the season away from Neville Arena. 

The winner will advance to play either Northwestern (4-0) or Liberty (2-2) in Wednesday night’s championship game to be played at 7:30 pm CT. Both games are to be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network.

The Tigers are 6-2 all-time versus schools from the MVC defeating Murray State (71-58) last season at Neville Arena.

How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs the Bradley Braves

The Auburn Tigers take on the Bradley Braves at 5:00 pm CT on the CBS Sports Network Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. Brett Dolan and Pete Gillen will have the call. 

On the radio broadcast, the Auburn Sports Network will have the coverage. Andy Burcham and Brad Law will call the action. 

Fun Fact

Per a release from Auburn, Auburn currently ranks No. 1 nationally in blocks per game (9.0) and No. 2 in offensive rebounds per game (18.5). Junior center Dylan Cardwell, who made his first career start versus Texas Southern on Nov. 18, ranks No. 3 nationally averaging 4.25 a contest.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

KD Johnson in the Auburn basketball opener against George Mason.
Basketball

How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs Bradley

By Zac Blackerby
Mississippi Head Coach Lane Kiffin returns to Neyland Stadium before an SEC football game between Tennessee and Ole Miss in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Kns Tennessee Ole Miss Football
Football

Lane Kiffin: 'That's news to me Jon'

By Zac Blackerby
Oct 15, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin walks off the field during a timeout during the first quarter of the game against the Auburn Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Football

REPORT: Lane Kiffin to step down as Ole Miss head coach, take Auburn job

By Lance Dawe
Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin watches on during warmups before an NCAA college football game between Mississippi and Vanderbilt in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
Football

Auburn coaching target Lane Kiffin makes 'pine box' joke in latest press conference

By Lance Dawe
Nov 20, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (1) dunks the ball as Golden State Warriors guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) defends during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Auburn in the NBA: Jabari Smith and Isaac Okoro both have big nights

By Andrew Stefaniak
Auburn Mascot Aubie and Alabama mascot Big Al stand on the steps of the state capitol building as Alabama Governor Kay Ivey greets college and university mascots from across the state to recognize College Colors Day during an event with the Higher Education Partnership in Montgomery, Ala., on Thursday September 1, 2022. Colors03
Football

Auburn opens as massive underdogs against Alabama

By Andrew Stefaniak
Auburn Tigers tight end John Samuel Shenker (47) breaks free for a touchdown after a catch during overtime during the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Alabama Crimson Tide defeated Auburn Tigers 24-22 in 4OT.
Football

A look at Auburn's depth chart heading into the Iron Bowl

By Lance Dawe
Indiana Hoosiers running back Shaun Shivers (2) breaks a tackle in the fourth quarter of a college football game against the Cincinnati Bearcats, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. Ncaaf Indiana Hoosiers At Cincinnati Bearcats Sept 24 0381
Football

Tracking Auburn Football's transfers in 2022: Week Twelve

By Lindsay Crosby