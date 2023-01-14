How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs Mississippi State
Bruce Pearl and the Auburn basketball team returns home to Neville Arena to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
It should be a loud environment after the Tigers are coming off two big wins against Arkansas and Ole Miss and it will be the first Saturday evening home game since the students have fully returned for the spring semester.
The Auburn Tigers and Mississippi State Bulldogs tip off at 7:30 pm CT on the SEC Network. Roy Philpott and Mark Wise will be on the call.
You can hear the radio call on the Auburn Sports Network. Andy Burcham, Sonny Smith, and Brad Law will call the action.
Series History
Auburn leads 80-70 in the all-time series with Mississippi State including a 47-25 advantage at home. The Tigers own a four-game win streak in the series including last year’s 81-68 overtime victory in Starkville to clinch a SEC regular-season championship title.
This is the second-ever meeting between Auburn Head Coach Bruce Pearl and Mississippi State First-Year Head Coach Chris Jans. Pearl and the Tigers previously faced Jans and his New Mexico State squad in the 2019 NCAA Tournament First Round (W, 78-77) in Salt Lake City.
