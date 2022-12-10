The Auburn Tigers (8-0) will take on the Memphis Tigers (7-2) in Atlanta, GA as part of Holiday Hoopsgiving. These two teams last met in 2020, also in a Holiday Hoopsgiving game.

Auburn is a perfect 8-0 for the second time in the Bruce Pearl era. Auburn will look to lengthen that streak on Saturday in Statefarm Arena.

Auburn participated in Holiday Hoopsgiving last year. They defeated Nebraska last season.

How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs the Memphis Tigers

The Auburn Tigers take on the Memphis Tigers at 4:00 pm CT in Statefarm Arena in Atlanta, GA.

The game can be seen on ESPN2. Mike Morgan and Dane Bradshaw will call the action.

The radio broadcast can be heard on the Auburn Sports Network. Andy Burcham and Sonny Smith will be on the call.

Series History

Auburn leads the all-time series between the schools 2-0. The first meeting between the teams was a 78-64 victory in favor of Auburn on Memphis’ home court on Jan. 2, 1953.

Auburn defeated Memphis in a 2020 Holiday Hoopsgiving game 74-71.

Fun fact

Per a release from Auburn, this is the sixth season in the 117-year history of Auburn basketball when the Auburn Tigers have started 8-0. Auburn is one of 10 unbeaten teams left in the country next to Houston, Missouri, UConn, Mississippi state, New Mexico, Purdue, UNLV, Virginia, and Utah State.

