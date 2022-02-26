Skip to main content

How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs the Tennessee Vols

Here's how you can see the Auburn basketball team in action against the Tennessee Vols.

The Auburn Tigers hit the road again in SEC play and travel to Knoxville, Tennessee to take on the Tennessee Vols. 

With their series sweep of Ole Miss on Wednesday night, the Tigers still hold a one-game lead in the SEC standings ahead of second-place Kentucky (23-5, 12-3 SEC). UT and Arkansas are tied for third with 11-4 marks.

If Auburn wins on Saturday and Kentucky falls in their game against the Arkansas Razorbacks, the Tigers will secure at least a share of the SEC regular-season championship. 

Auburn has won six straight against the Vols. Bruce Pearl, who used to coach at Tennessee, is 7-4 during his Auburn tenure against the Vols. He is 2-2 when the game is in Knoxville. 

Who is playing

The number three ranked Auburn Tigers (25-3) are facing the number 17 Tennessee Volunteers (20-7) in Thompson-Boling Arena. 

How to watch the game

You can watch the game on ESPN at 3:00 p.m. CT.

The commentators are Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, and Kris Budden. 

How to live stream

You can live stream the game from any of ESPN's streaming services and apps or at ESPN.com/watch.

How to listen:

You can hear the voice of the Auburn Tigers Andy Burcham on the call. Here is a list of local affiliates.

Be sure to check out Auburn Daily for takeaways and coverage after the game. 

