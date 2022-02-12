How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs the Texas A&M Aggies

Here's how you can see the Auburn basketball team in action against the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Auburn basketball team returns to Auburn Arena to take on the Texas A&M Aggies. This will be the Tigers' first action in conference play following a loss this season after they fell short in overtime against the Arkansas Razorbacks Tuesday night.

Auburn guard Zep Jasper is expected to make his return to the lineup after missing the last two games for the Tigers. His presence brings stability on offense and solid consistency on defense that will make the entire lineup look better when they take on Texas A&M.

Auburn Arena will be the backdrop for College Gameday on Saturday as well with the game tipping off right after ESPN wraps up previewing the games for the day.

Who is playing

The number one ranked Auburn Tigers (22-2) are facing the Texas A&M Aggies (15-9) in Auburn Arena.

How to watch the game

You can watch the game on ESPN at 11:00 a.m. CT.

The commentators are Dan Shulman (play-by-play), Jay Bilas (analyst) and Holly Rowe (sideline reporter).

How to live stream

You can live stream the game from any of ESPN's streaming services and apps or at ESPN.com/watch.

How to listen:

You can hear the voice of the Auburn Tigers Andy Burcham on the call. Here is a list of local affiliates.

Be sure to check out Auburn Daily for takeaways and coverage after the game.