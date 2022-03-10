Skip to main content

How to watch the Auburn basketball SEC Tournament game vs the Texas A&M Aggies

Here's how you can see the Auburn basketball team in action in the SEC Tournament against the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Auburn Tigers now know who they will play in their quarterfinal matchup in the SEC Tournament. The Texas A&M Aggies defeated the Florida Gators in Thursday's second-round action 83-80 in overtime. It was a sloppy game by both teams but the Aggies were able to control the game throughout, with exception of a late push by the Gators to force extra time. 

Auburn defeated Texas A&M earlier in the season on February 12 by a score of 75-58 inside Auburn Arena. It will be a different type of game in this matchup but with Auburn getting a nice break, Auburn should have the advantage. 

Who is playing

The number one in the SEC Tournament Auburn Tigers (27-4) are facing the SEC's eighth-seeded Texas A&M Aggies (21-11). 

How to watch the game

You can watch the game on ESPN at 11:00 a.m. CT.

How to live stream

You can live stream the game from any of ESPN's streaming services and apps or at ESPN.com/watch.

How to listen:

You can hear the voice of the Auburn Tigers Andy Burcham on the call. Here is a list of local affiliates.

Be sure to check out Auburn Daily for takeaways and coverage after the game. 

Locked On Auburn will have a post-game podcast up and available in audio and video form after the game. 

Auburn Daily Football Content

Spring Preview: Quarterbacks

Spring Preview: Defensive back

Spring Preview: Running back

Spring Preview: Tight end

Spring Preview: Wide Receiver

Spring Preview: EDGE

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Auburn Tigers guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) drives the ball as Auburn Tigers men's basketball takes on Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Auburn Tigers lead Texas A&M Aggies 33-18 at halftime.
Basketball

How to watch the Auburn basketball SEC Tournament game vs the Texas A&M Aggies

By Zac Blackerby1 minute ago
Oct 9, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers tight end John Samuel Shenker (47) is tackled by Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the second quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Football

John Samuel Shenker shares why he stood up for Bryan Harsin

By Zac Blackerby4 hours ago
Auburn Tigers quarterback T.J. Finley (1) passes against Houston during the Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., on Tuesday December 28, 2021. Bham06
Football

Podcast: Is Auburn football's quarterback battle a good thing?

By Zac Blackerby5 hours ago
Auburn baseball's Ryan Dyal vs Rhode Island.
Baseball

Auburn baseball completes comeback to hand Tennessee Tech first loss

By Zac Blackerby5 hours ago
Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl signals to players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Football

WATCH: Fans cheer for Auburn basketball in the reverse Tiger Walk tradition

By Zac Blackerby19 hours ago
Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl celebrates after the game at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Auburn Tigers defeated Alabama Crimson Tide 100-81.
Basketball

Five keys for Auburn basketball in the SEC Tournament

By Lance Dawe21 hours ago
Sep 18, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies defensive back Brendan Radley-Hiles (44) tackles Arkansas State Red Wolves wide receiver Corey Rucker (7) following a reception during the second quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn football offers transfer wide receiver

By Zac BlackerbyMar 9, 2022
Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback TJ Finley (1) passes against the Houston Cougars during the second half of the 2021 Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Podcast: We learned more about Auburn football's quarterback battle

By Zac BlackerbyMar 9, 2022