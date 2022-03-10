How to watch the Auburn basketball SEC Tournament game vs the Texas A&M Aggies

Here's how you can see the Auburn basketball team in action in the SEC Tournament against the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Auburn Tigers now know who they will play in their quarterfinal matchup in the SEC Tournament. The Texas A&M Aggies defeated the Florida Gators in Thursday's second-round action 83-80 in overtime. It was a sloppy game by both teams but the Aggies were able to control the game throughout, with exception of a late push by the Gators to force extra time.

Auburn defeated Texas A&M earlier in the season on February 12 by a score of 75-58 inside Auburn Arena. It will be a different type of game in this matchup but with Auburn getting a nice break, Auburn should have the advantage.

Who is playing

The number one in the SEC Tournament Auburn Tigers (27-4) are facing the SEC's eighth-seeded Texas A&M Aggies (21-11).

How to watch the game

You can watch the game on ESPN at 11:00 a.m. CT.

How to live stream

You can live stream the game from any of ESPN's streaming services and apps or at ESPN.com/watch.

How to listen:

You can hear the voice of the Auburn Tigers Andy Burcham on the call. Here is a list of local affiliates.

Be sure to check out Auburn Daily for takeaways and coverage after the game.

Locked On Auburn will have a post-game podcast up and available in audio and video form after the game.

