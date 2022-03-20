Skip to main content

How to watch the Auburn NCAA Tournament game vs the Miami Hurricanes

Here's how you can see the Auburn basketball team in action against the Miami Hurricanes.

After a weekend filled with upsets, the Auburn Tigers will try to be one of the exceptions when they take on the Miami Hurricanes Sunday night. 

Bruce Pearl's Tigers dominated the second half against Jacksonville State to advance to the round of 32 while Miami and USC fought to the very end of their contest to earn a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. 

The winner of Sunday's game between the Auburn Tigers and the Miami Hurricanes will take on the winner of the Wisconsin Badgers and the Iowa State Cyclones. 

Auburn is a seven-point favorite according to most sportsbooks. 

Who is playing

The two-seed Auburn Tigers (28-5) from the SEC are facing the 10-seed Miami Hurricanes (24-10) from the ACC. 

How to watch the game

You can watch the game on Tru TV at 6:45 p.m. CT.

How to listen:

You can hear the voice of the Auburn Tigers Andy Burcham on the call. Here is a list of local affiliates.

Be sure to check out Auburn Daily for takeaways and coverage after the game.

Locked On Auburn will have a post-game podcast up and available in audio and video form after the game.

