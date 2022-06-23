Look: Auburn basketball pulls off genius marketing move

Auburn basketball has an advertisment in New York City for the NBA Draft.

It is the night of the NBA Draft meaning all eyes are on former Auburn basketball star Jabari Smith.

It is starting to seem like Smith will be selected first overall by the Orlando Magic.

The draft is taking place in New York City, and the Auburn basketball team has a billboard on Times Square.

While this is exciting for Smith, it can also be used as a recruiting tool for the Auburn basketball coaching staff.

The billboard includes a picture of Smith and says, "Best Players, Best Coach, Best Team."

This was a brilliant move by the Auburn marketing team because this billboard is something you can show to top-tier recruits. You can tell them that if they want their face on a billboard in New York City, then playing basketball for Auburn is their best bet.

Smith himself will be used as a recruiting tool as Coach Pearl and his staff can tell recruits look; I took Smith from a top ten recruit and turned him into the first overall pick in the NBA Draft.

If you are a highly sought-after basketball recruit, these are the kind of pitches you want to see. These recruits want to know how their game can be elevated to the next level, and Smith is an excellent example of how the Auburn coaching staff has done that.

The NBA Draft will be very exciting as we will hopefully see Smith picked first.

Smith has left this Auburn basketball program in such a great place, and many of their future recruiting successes will be thanks to him.

With Coach Pearl at the helm, the Auburn basketball team will be in a great spot for many years to come.

