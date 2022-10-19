Skip to main content

How to watch Jabari Smith's NBA debut

Here is how you watch Jabari Smith's NBA debut.

It is officially time!

Jabari Smith is set to make his NBA debut for the Houston Rockets against the Atlanta Hawks.

Smith had a massive first game of the NBA preseason but then turned his ankle at practice and missed the rest of the preseason.

Smith's ankle turn is officially behind him, and he is ready to make his debut tonight.

The Houston Rockets will be taking on the Atlanta Hawks to open up the season, creating an awkward situation as many Auburn fans are also Hawks fans.

The Hawks have some great players in Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, and Clint Capela, making this a great first test for Smith and the Rockets.

The Rockets are not supposed to be one of the better teams in the league this season - but they are young, so there is always a chance for this team to click and have a great year.

What time: The game will be played at 6:30 CT.

How to watch: You can watch the game on the NBA League Pass (If you are just interested in watching this game, you could try the seven-day free trial). The game can be streamed on services like SlingTV and FuboTV.

Also, for those who like attending NBA games, the game is being played in State Farm Arena, which isn't too far for many Auburn fans.

This is a special night for Smith, and it will be a joy for Auburn fans to follow along with this game to see how he plays. 

