Jabari Smith shares who is most excited to talk smack to in the NBA

Auburn fans saw Jabari Smith go off and trash talk several opposing teams last season. He's looking forward to doing that in the NBA.

He was doing an interview with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks. She asked him who he was most excited to talk trash to in the NBA.

Smith said his style of talking trash to opponents was reserved unless someone went after him first then he'd retaliate and share some words.

"There's a lot of trash talk in the league," Smith said. "The best would probably be Draymond Green, Ja Morant. I don't know. Everybody talks. They say Kevin Durant is a real good trash talker. He's kind of like that too. He won't say nothing if you don't say nothing so I'll probably just leave him alone.

Smith has started to find his groove for the Houston Rockets in the Summer League. His debut included an inefficient night from the floor but in his latest action, Smith scored 19 points, snagged nine rebounds, and had two steals. His defensive game is starting to show as well. Smith was labeled one of the best defenders in the draft coming out of Auburn.

Smith joins a young Rockets team with a ton of upside for the future.

