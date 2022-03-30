Jabari Smith Jr. named to Wooden Award All-American team

Auburn freshman Jabari Smith Jr. was named an All-American on Wednesday night. Smith is the first Auburn Tiger to be named to the ten-man list since Chris Porter made the list in 1999.

Here is what the Wooden Award Association had to say about the All-America team.

The Wooden Award All American Team is comprised of ten student-athletes who were the top vote-getters in the quest to earn college basketball’s most prestigious honor. The ten-player team, alphabetically, consists of: Ochai Agbaji (Kansas), Kofi Cockburn (Illinois), Johnny Davis (Wisconsin), Chet Holmgren (Gonzaga), Jaden Ivey (Purdue), Bennedict Mathurin (Arizona), Keegan Murray (Iowa), Jabari Smith (Auburn), Drew Timme (Gonzaga), and Oscar Tshiebwe (Kentucky). The five finalists for the 2022 John R. Wooden Award Presented by Wendy’s Men’s Player of the Year are: Ochai Agbaji, Johnny Davis, Keegan Murray, Drew Timme, and Oscar Tshiebwe.

Unfortunately, Smith was not named a finalist for the Wooden Award itself, but fans still should be impressed with the season he has put together. The Tigers haven't had a player of Smith's talent in quite some time.

The SEC Freshman of the Year averaged 16.9 points and 7.4 rebounds during his rookie season at Auburn. The 6-foot-10 forward had 14 games of 20-or-more points and recorded seven double-doubles. He broke the school's single-season freshman record for points (576) and 3-point field goals made (79).

He has not made a public decision as to whether or not he will enter the NBA Draft.

