Skip to main content

Jabari Smith has an upcoming workout with the Oklahoma City Thunder

The former Auburn basketball star is expected to only workout for two teams before the NBA Draft.

It sounds like Jabari Smith is expecting to either be the first or the second pick in the NBA Draft. The pre-draft plan seems to be that he's only working out for the teams that hold the first two selections. 

Smith worked out with the Magic last week and all reports are that he looked great. Reports now say he plans to work out with the Oklahoma City Thunder before the NBA Draft. 

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman has Smith as the third player on his NBA Draft big board but believes the Magic will take him with the first pick.

Wasserman wrote the following on Smith. 

"This was a fitting year for the Magic to win the lottery, as they can finally add the franchise big man they've needed to pair with Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner. Smith figures to be the target for the NBA's No. 29 offense and No. 28 three-point shooting team. He'll give Orlando's guards a target to kick to or feature around the post. And though it's unclear what will happen with restricted free agent Mo Bamba, they'd pair well together because of Smith's perimeter skills and Bamba's shot-blocking." 

It seems like Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren will be the first pick in the draft should Smith fall to two but over the course of the draft process, Smith has been projected as the top pick by almost everyone that follows the NBA Draft. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Mar 20, 2022; Greenville, SC, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) attempts a free throw against the Miami (Fl) Hurricanes in the first half during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Jabari Smith has an upcoming workout with the Oklahoma City Thunder

By Zac Blackerby19 seconds ago
Auburn Tigers helmet on the sideline during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Football

Auburn football commit tries to flip Georgia commit on Twitter

By Zac Blackerby1 hour ago
Auburn baseball's Jospeh Gonzalez and Nate LaRue in series sweep vs South Carolina.
Baseball

Auburn baseball loses game two of the super regional to Oregon State

By Andrew Stefaniak14 hours ago
Auburn Tigers offensive line coach Will Friend during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Football

Bo Hughley spoke highly of his official visit to Auburn

By Zac Blackerby17 hours ago
Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) takes a jump shot during the first round of the 2022 NCAA tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C., on Friday, March 18, 2022. Auburn Tigers defeated Jacksonville State Gamecocks 80-61.
Basketball

Jabari Smith falls, Walker Kessler rises in latest CBS Sports NBA Mock Draft

By Zac Blackerby22 hours ago
Auburn Tigers head coach Butch Thompson talks with his team before Auburn takes on Florida State during the NCAA regional baseball tournament at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Alabama, on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Baseball

Four takeaways from Auburn baseball's win over Oregon State

By Andrew StefaniakJun 12, 2022
Auburn Tigers infielder Cole Foster (7) throws the ball toward first base as Auburn Tigers take on UCLA Bruins during the NCAA regional baseball tournament at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala., on Sunday, June 5, 2022.
Baseball

Auburn baseball defeats Oregon State in Super Regional game one

By Andrew StefaniakJun 11, 2022
Coach Jimmy BrumbaughFirst spring football practice on Monday, March 14, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Football

Where does Auburn football stand with Keldric Faulk

By Andrew StefaniakJun 11, 2022