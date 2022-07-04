Former Auburn basketball star Jabari Smith set to make professional debut

Jabari Smith has an early chance for revenge against the Orlando Magic.

Jabari Smith went into draft day, seeming to be the number one pick in the NBA Draft. The Orlando Magic passed on Smith to select Paolo Banchero of Duke.

Smith ended up slipping to the third overall pick, where he will play for the Houston Rockets.

While Smith was not too pleased about slipping to the third pick, it could end up serving him well as the Rockets are a historically sound franchise.

Smith will get his first taste of NBA Basketball in the summer league, where his first game will be played against none other than the Orlando Magic.

This will be the perfect opportunity for Smith to show the Magic that they made the wrong choice with the first overall pick.

He will be playing with a chip on his shoulder, and that will be a scary sight for opposing teams.

Smith will wear the number one for the Rockets. Perhaps he is trying to alert the two teams that passed on him where he should have been picked in the draft.

Smith is a better person than he is a basketball player, so it will be easy for Auburn fans to continue to root for him as his pro career begins.

Smith's first game against the Magic will be played on July 7th at 4 p.m. CT. The game can be watched on ESPN.

I have a suspicion this will be a game you don't want to miss as Smith will look to prove why he is the best rookie in the NBA this season.

