Where do Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler land on BetOnline Rookie of the Year betting odds

Where do former Auburn basketball stars land in Rookie of the Year betting odds?

The NBA Draft is finally over, and both Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler were selected in the first round.

Smith was selected third by the Houston Rockets, and Kessler was selected 22nd overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

This was the first time in program history that Auburn had two players drafted in the first round.

Smith also became the highest drafted player in program history at third overall.

Now that the draft is finally over and we start to look forward to these two players' roles in the NBA, the question is raised. Could either of them win Rookie of the Year?

There is no doubt in my mind that Smith could end next year holding the Rookie of the Year trophy. He will have a chip on his shoulder after slipping down to the third overall pick.

I wouldn't say that Rookie of the Year is out of the reach of Kessler, but it would take some growth in the aspects of the game that he struggles with, like shooting.

Let's look at the betting odds for Smith and Kessler to win Rookie of the Year.

Jabari Smith © Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports +350 Walker Kessler © Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports +5000

Watching these two former Auburn stars begin their NBA careers will be very exciting.

They both have very bright futures ahead of them at the professional level.

Smith and Kessler have brought the Auburn basketball program to a great place that will help Coach Pearl and his staff with recruiting for years to come. So as Auburn fans, it will be easy to cheer for Smith and Kessler in the NBA.

