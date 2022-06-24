Skip to main content

Where do Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler land on BetOnline Rookie of the Year betting odds

Where do former Auburn basketball stars land in Rookie of the Year betting odds?

The NBA Draft is finally over, and both Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler were selected in the first round. 

Smith was selected third by the Houston Rockets, and Kessler was selected 22nd overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves. 

This was the first time in program history that Auburn had two players drafted in the first round. 

Smith also became the highest drafted player in program history at third overall. 

Now that the draft is finally over and we start to look forward to these two players' roles in the NBA, the question is raised. Could either of them win Rookie of the Year?

There is no doubt in my mind that Smith could end next year holding the Rookie of the Year trophy. He will have a chip on his shoulder after slipping down to the third overall pick. 

I wouldn't say that Rookie of the Year is out of the reach of Kessler, but it would take some growth in the aspects of the game that he struggles with, like shooting. 

Let's look at the betting odds for Smith and Kessler to win Rookie of the Year. 

Jabari Smith

Jun 23, 2022; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Jabari Smith (Auburn) poses for photos on the red carpet before the 2022 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

+350

Walker Kessler

Feb 19, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. (24) plays defense on Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) during the first half at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

+5000

Watching these two former Auburn stars begin their NBA careers will be very exciting. 

They both have very bright futures ahead of them at the professional level. 

Smith and Kessler have brought the Auburn basketball program to a great place that will help Coach Pearl and his staff with recruiting for years to come. So as Auburn fans, it will be easy to cheer for Smith and Kessler in the NBA.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Mar 2, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) dunks as Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Tolu Smith (35) defends during overtime at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Where do Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler land on BetOnline Rookie of the Year betting odds

By Andrew Stefaniak14 seconds ago
Auburn Tigers helmet on the sideline during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Football

Auburn "ascending" for iOL target Connor Lew

By Zac Blackerby3 hours ago
Jan 7, 2021; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Prolific Prep's Yohan Traore (14) attempts to block a dunk from Eduprize Academy's Devontes Cobbs (2) during the first half at the PHHacility basketball gym. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen-Arizona Republic Phhacility Basketball Gym
Basketball

Auburn basketball newcomer lands on 2023 NBA Mock Draft

By Zac Blackerby3 hours ago
Jun 23, 2022; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Jabari Smith (Auburn) poses for photos on the red carpet before the 2022 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Houston Rockets expert reacts to Jabari Smith falling to the third overall selection

By Zac Blackerby4 hours ago
Auburn Tigers player Walker Kessler (13) takes the court as Auburn Tigers men's basketball takes on Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Auburn Tigers lead Texas A&M Aggies 33-18 at halftime.
Basketball

Twitter reacts to Walker Kessler being drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves

By Andrew Stefaniak15 hours ago
Feb 19, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. (24) plays defense on Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) during the first half at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Minnesota Timberwolves pick Walker Kessler No. 22 overall in 2022 NBA Draft

By Lance Dawe16 hours ago
Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) takes a jump shot as Auburn Tigers men's basketball faces South Carolina Gamecocks at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
Basketball

Twitter reacts to Jabari Smith being selected by the Houston Rockets

By Andrew Stefaniak17 hours ago
Mar 20, 2022; Greenville, SC, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) attempts a free throw against the Miami (Fl) Hurricanes in the first half during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Twitter reacts to the Orlando Magic passing on Jabari Smith

By Lance Dawe17 hours ago