Former Auburn Tigers will become enemies on the court in Houston, Texas

Walker Kessler and Jabari Smith are set to do battle in NBA uniforms.

Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler will meet for the first time on the NBA hardwood on Monday, October 24th. They will then meet again on Wednesday the 26th. 

This concept of a home and away against the same team in the same week is interesting. It doesn't seem like this happens all that often in the NBA.

Nevertheless, it is going to be exciting for Auburn fans to watch two former Auburn superstars go at it in the NBA.

Kessler has had a great start to his NBA career averaging 8.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game for the red-hot Utah Jazz.

Smith's first few games have been a bit rocky, but he did get on track in his third NBA game, getting his first double-double. He is averaging 13.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game. 

While those numbers aren't too shabby, the issue Smith has been dealing with is efficiency. He is shooting 30% from the field, which is going to need to increase by a lot as the season moves on. 

Regardless of how these two play on the court, it is going to be a blast to watch them face off in the NBA. We might even see them guarding one another, as Smith has been rotating to center a good amount early in the season. 

This game is going to be enjoyable for Auburn fans and Kessler and Smith, as they will get to reconnect after a long and stressful draft process. 

Mar 2, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (left) and forward Jabari Smith (right) embrace after defeating the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Friends will become enemies on the court in Houston Texas

By Andrew Stefaniak
