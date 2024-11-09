Johni Broome: Auburn Tigers ‘Have To Bring the Energy’ Against Houston
The No. 11 Auburn Tigers breezed through Vermont on Monday night inside Neville Arena, picking up a 94-43 victory to open the 2024-25 campaign.
The competition level will increase drastically in Auburn’s second game as they take on the No. 4 Houston Cougars at Toyota Center on Saturday night.
The Tigers and Cougars went head-to-head in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in 2023. Auburn held a 10-point lead at halftime, but came out flat in the second half and were sent home as a result.
Auburn forward/center Johni Broome reflected on that experience and how ready he is for another oppurtunity to take on Houston.
“We lost in March Madness,” Broome said. “I feel like the guys who was here still remember that game. I still remember that game myself, was up 10 at halftime, then came out the second half, and outscored us by like 17, 27 points or something like that. So, it's a tale of two halves they’re well respected. And just like that year, this year, that very good team as well. So, it’ll be a fun game.”
Broome knows how important it will be for Auburn to play at a high level against Houston if it wants to pick up a statement win early in the season.
“They're a very good team,” Broome said. “With who they have on the defensive side, they're gonna try to out rebound us and be more physical than us, but we gotta be the more excited team to play. We have to bring the energy and be physical, be ready for a battle.”
Broome has taken on a new role this season, switching between the four and the five. This transition is nothing that Broome does not feel he can handle. It does make a difference in his game from a mental standpoint, however.”
“When I switch, I kind of just kind of like, go through my assignment, so I'm at the four, we switch with the four,” Broome said. “So I know I'm switching on top, on top, bottom on bottom. On offense, I know I'm probably gonna be the trail and I'm gonna run the plays from the four position rather than the five. And when we switch, I know I'm probably gonna ice ball screen or weak him at the five.”
Broome and the Tigers take on Houston at 8:30 p.m. CT on Saturday night. ESPNU will carry the broadcast.