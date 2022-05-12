Julian Phillips picks Tennessee over Auburn, G-League

Julian Phillips will be a Tennessee Volunteer.

The Auburn Tigers were in the running for the talented wing player but the former LSU commitment decided to join the Tennessee Volunteers. He made the announcement on CBS Sports HQ.

Julian Phillips, the 6-foot-8, 200-pound power forward from Branson, Missouri. Phillips is listed as a five-star player by all major recruiting services. After the firing of Will Wade, he reopened his commitment from LSU, much like recent Auburn signee Yohan Traore.

His final schools were Auburn, Tennesee, USC, South Carolina, and Florida State. he was also looking at the G-League.

Phillips is a versatile player based on what he can do on the basketball court, whether it be take it to the basket, shoot the three-ball, or play lockdown defense. He would have fought for the starting spot with Allen Flanigan assuming he takes his name out of the NBA Draft.

Bruce Pearl has one more scholarship to give to fill out his Auburn basketball roster. Reports and assumptions now point to a potential outside scorer being added to the lineup. There are a ton of names to watch for in the transfer portal and several players that could become available if they pull their names from the NBA Draft pool of players over the coming weeks.

