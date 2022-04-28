Former Auburn Tiger Justin Powell set to transfer from Tennessee

Justin Powell has officially entered the transfer portal yet again after a single subpar season with the Tennessee Volunteers. He is looking for his third school in as many years.

Powell averaged 11.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game during his freshman year at Auburn before a concussion derailed the rest of his season. He left the Tigers in search of "competition" and found it with the Vols. His minutes were split in half and he took a massive dip in production (3.7 points per contest, shot five percent worse from three, started only one game). Here is what 247Sports had to say about Powell after he transferred to Tennessee last season.

Powell said after Tennessee's 86-44 win over Presbyterian that he wanted to join a team full of great players who would push him every day and make him for his minutes. Veteran Vols coach Rick Barnes and his staff pushed hard for Powell, telling him he fit the exact profile of a piece they'd been missing and that he'd be a cultural fit in their locker room, but they didn't promise him anything but an opportunity.

Well, Powell certainly got what he wanted. But it might not have been specifically what he was asking for.

It's a shame he wasn't able to stick with the Tigers. Auburn could have used him at shooting guard this past season. They could still use him at small forward if Flanigan doesn't get right and Chance Westry doesn't explode onto the scene.

It's currently unknown where Powell could end up landing.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube