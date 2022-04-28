Skip to main content
Former Auburn Tiger Justin Powell set to transfer from Tennessee

Former Auburn Tiger Justin Powell set to transfer from Tennessee

The former Auburn basketball starter is on the move yet again.

© Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

The former Auburn basketball starter is on the move yet again.

Justin Powell has officially entered the transfer portal yet again after a single subpar season with the Tennessee Volunteers. He is looking for his third school in as many years.

Powell averaged 11.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game during his freshman year at Auburn before a concussion derailed the rest of his season. He left the Tigers in search of "competition" and found it with the Vols. His minutes were split in half and he took a massive dip in production (3.7 points per contest, shot five percent worse from three, started only one game). Here is what 247Sports had to say about Powell after he transferred to Tennessee last season.

Powell said after Tennessee's 86-44 win over Presbyterian that he wanted to join a team full of great players who would push him every day and make him for his minutes. Veteran Vols coach Rick Barnes and his staff pushed hard for Powell, telling him he fit the exact profile of a piece they'd been missing and that he'd be a cultural fit in their locker room, but they didn't promise him anything but an opportunity.

Well, Powell certainly got what he wanted. But it might not have been specifically what he was asking for. 

It's a shame he wasn't able to stick with the Tigers. Auburn could have used him at shooting guard this past season. They could still use him at small forward if Flanigan doesn't get right and Chance Westry doesn't explode onto the scene.

It's currently unknown where Powell could end up landing.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Dec 15, 2020; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers guard Justin Powell (24) brings the ball up court against the Texas Southern Tigers during the first half at Auburn Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Former Auburn Tiger Justin Powell set to transfer from Tennessee

By Lance Dawe49 seconds ago
Sonny DiChiara hits a home run against Vanderbilt.
Baseball

Sonny DiChiara named to Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award watch list

By Zac Blackerby1 hour ago
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during warm ups at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Football

Will Auburn start having more players get drafted under Bryan Harsin?

By Zac Blackerby5 hours ago
Feb 26, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Auburn Tigers guard Allen Flanigan (22) goes to the basket against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Two Auburn basketball players declare for the NBA Draft, maintain eligibility

By Lance Dawe8 hours ago
Senior guard Tre Donaldson (3) attempts a free throw in a game against Maclay on Dec. 9, 2021, at Maclay School. The Seminoles defeated the Marauders, 78-59. A03v1752
Basketball

Tre Donaldson Plans to Only Play Basketball at Auburn

By Zac Blackerby9 hours ago
Auburn baseball coach Butch Thompson
Baseball

Auburn baseball gets revenge against Jax State; looks ahead to Tennessee

By Lindsay Crosby10 hours ago
Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Auburn won 38-23. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Podcast: Don't count on Auburn football to land a transfer portal wide receiver

By Zac Blackerby10 hours ago
Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Auburn defensive back Roger Mccreary (DB25) talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Five potential landing spots for Roger McCreary

By Zac BlackerbyApr 26, 2022