Auburn basketball commit Aden Holloway named McDonald's All-American

Auburn commit Aden Holloway was recently raised to a five-star on a few different recruiting sites and then got more good news when he was chosen to the McDonald's All-American game.

Auburn's last participant in the McDonald's All-American was Jabari Smith, so it will be exciting to see a Tiger back in this special event.

Early in the recruiting process, Holloway was not getting the respect he deserved, but over this last month, he has put the college basketball community on notice.

Thanks to his ability to make shots all over the court and set up teammates with open looks, Holloway will be a star on the Plains.

Shooting from the guard position has been a question mark for the Tigers this season, but Holloway will quickly change that when he gets on campus.

Being a McDonald's All-American is a well-respected designation, and usually, the players you see in this game will be in the NBA soon after.

The McDonald's All-American game will take place in Houston, Texas, on March 28th at 5:30 ct.

