Player props for Auburn Basketball vs LSU

Auburn basketball is taking their three-game win streak on the road to Baton Rouge, facing off with a feisty LSU squad. Fun storyline to watch: Yohan Traore was previously committed to LSU before head coach Will Wade was fired in March 2022, at which point he committed to Bruce Pearl and the Tigers.

You can find how to watch and series information HERE.

Auburn

F Johni Broome - O/U 12.5 Points

F Johni Broome - O/U 8.5 Rebounds

F Johni Broome - O/U 22.5 Combined Points, Rebounds, & Assists

F Johni Broome - O/U 315 Fantasy Score

G Wendell Green Jr. - O/U 13.5 Points

G Wendell Green Jr. - O/U 3.5 Assists

G Wendell Green Jr. - O/U 21.5 Combined Points, Rebounds, & Assists

G Wendell Green Jr. - O/U 26.2 Fantasy Score

G Wendell Green Jr. - O/U 1.5 3-Point Shots Made

LSU

G Adam Miller - O/U 12.5 Points

G Adam Miller - O/U 1.5 Assists

G Adam Miller - O/U 16.5 Combined Points, Rebounds, & Assists

G Adam Miller - O/U 19.6 Fantasy Score

F KJ Williams - O/U 16.5 Points

F KJ Williams - O/U 7.5 Rebounds

F KJ Williams - O/U 24.5 Combined Points, Rebounds, & Assists

F KJ Williams - O/U 31.3 Fantasy Score

