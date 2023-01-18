Skip to main content

Player props for Auburn Basketball vs LSU

What are your best bets for the "Tiger Bowl of Basketball" matchup on PrizePicks?

Auburn basketball is taking their three-game win streak on the road to Baton Rouge, facing off with a feisty LSU squad. Fun storyline to watch: Yohan Traore was previously committed to LSU before head coach Will Wade was fired in March 2022, at which point he committed to Bruce Pearl and the Tigers.

You can find how to watch and series information HERE.

Auburn vs Arkansas props courtesy of PrizePicks - use promo code "Auburn" for a 100% deposit match on your first deposit, up to $100!

Auburn

F Johni Broome - O/U 12.5 Points

F Johni Broome - O/U 8.5 Rebounds

F Johni Broome - O/U 22.5 Combined Points, Rebounds, & Assists

F Johni Broome - O/U 315 Fantasy Score 

G Wendell Green Jr. - O/U 13.5 Points

G Wendell Green Jr. - O/U 3.5 Assists

G Wendell Green Jr. - O/U 21.5 Combined Points, Rebounds, & Assists

G Wendell Green Jr. - O/U 26.2 Fantasy Score

G Wendell Green Jr. - O/U 1.5 3-Point Shots Made 

LSU

G Adam Miller - O/U 12.5 Points

G Adam Miller - O/U 1.5 Assists

G Adam Miller - O/U 16.5 Combined Points, Rebounds, & Assists

G Adam Miller - O/U 19.6 Fantasy Score

F KJ Williams - O/U 16.5 Points

F KJ Williams - O/U 7.5 Rebounds

F KJ Williams - O/U 24.5 Combined Points, Rebounds, & Assists

F KJ Williams - O/U 31.3 Fantasy Score

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Yohan Traore
Basketball

Player props for Auburn Basketball vs LSU

By Lindsay Crosby
Auburn football's defensive line vs the Penn State offensive line.
Football

Auburn's rush defense should be in for a massive upgrade

By Lance Dawe
Derick Hall (29) pumps up the crowd during the game between Auburn and Texas A&M at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Grayson Belanger/AU Athletics
Football

Auburn's Derick Hall Getting Some Early (Mock) Draft Love

By Matthew Redding
Zep Jasper
Basketball

How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs LSU Tigers

By Zac Blackerby
Auburn Tigers head coach Butch Thompson talks with his team before Auburn takes on Florida State during the NCAA regional baseball tournament at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Alabama, on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Baseball

Unranked Auburn baseball to face seven ranked opponents in 2023

By Lindsay Crosby
The jungle.
Basketball

Auburn ranked most passionate among SEC fanbases, Alabama near bottom

By Lance Dawe
Oct 5, 2019; Gainesville, FL, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Gus Malzahn (blue visor) and linebacker K.J. Britt (33) and offensive lineman Marquel Harrell (77) enter the field prior to the game between the Florida Gators and the Auburn Tigers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Brother of former Auburn linebacker KJ Britt receives offer from Tigers

By Lance Dawe
Sep 24, 2022; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers quarterback Chance Nolan (10) throws during warm-ups before playing the USC Trojans at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Does Auburn football still want a transfer portal quarterback?

By Lance Dawe