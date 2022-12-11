Skip to main content

Podcast: Auburn basketball falls to Memphis

The Auburn Tigers fall to the Memphis Tigers.

The Auburn basketball team battled the Memphis Tigers in Atlanta, Georgia as part of Holiday Hoopsgiving. Chance Westry, KD Johnson, Johni Broome, and the rest of Bruce Pearl's Auburn Tigers fought hard throughout in the content.

This is the third time ever that the Auburn Tigers and Memphis Tigers have played each other. Auburn leads the all-time series between the schools 2-0. The first meeting between the teams was a 78-64 victory in favor of Auburn on Memphis’ home court on Jan. 2, 1953.

The live post-game shows are brought to you by Henry's Service Co. Reach out to them at 334-288-2700 for all of your HVAC and plumbing needs. License number #00021.

You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

