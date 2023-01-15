Skip to main content

Podcast: Auburn basketball wins vs Mississippi State

Auburn wins three straight.

Bruce Pearl and the Auburn basketball team took on Mississippi State on Saturday night in Neville Arena. On a day where the Tennessee Volunteers, Mizzou Tigers, and Arkansas Razorbacks all lost to SEC teams, it was a solid reminder on how important wins in conference are.

Entering Saturday, Auburn leads 80-70 in the all-time series with Mississippi State including a 47-25 advantage at home. The Tigers own a four-game win streak in the series including last year’s 81-68 overtime victory in Starkville to clinch a SEC regular-season championship title.

The live post-game shows are brought to you by Henry's Service Co. Reach out to them at 334-288-2700 for all of your HVAC and plumbing needs. License number #00021.

You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

