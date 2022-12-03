Podcast: Reacting to Auburn basketball's win over Colgate

Bruce Pearl and the Auburn basketball team looked strong against Colgate. A strong performance from Wendell Green and Allen Flanigan was exciting to watch Friday night in Neville Arena.

Auburn basketball continues to improve on the offensive side of the floor while continuing to play elite defense.

On today's special LIVE edition of Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Darrell Dapprich to react to Auburn basketball's outing vs Colgate.

