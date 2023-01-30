SEC Basketball Power Rankings: Auburn falls
Auburn falls at home to mark their second conference loss this year. The Tigers' loss to Texas A&M in Neville arena snaps the longest home game win streak in the country.
1. Alabama Crimson Tide (18-3)
Alabama suffered a loss this past weekend to Oklahoma but there is no question the Crimson Tide are still the best team in the SEC.
2. Tennessee Volunteers (18-3)
Tennessee jumps to number two following their beat down on Georgia and a win against a top-ten team.
3. Auburn Tigers (16-5)
The Tigers lost two straight this past week but they are the third highest-ranked SEC teams on the RPI rankings.
4. Texas A&M (15-6)
Texas A&M only has one SEC loss so far. Their impressive win over Auburn moved them up from number seven last week.
5. Missouri Tigers (16-5)
Missouri spent some time in the top 25 this year and they also beat a top 15 team on the road this past weekend.
6. Kentucky Wildcats (14-7)
The Wildcats are 5-3 in conference play.
7. Arkansas Razorbacks (14-7)
Arkansas has a decent overall record but has seemed to struggle in conference play lately.
8. Florida Gators (12-9)
Florida is 5-3 in Conference play but three of those five wins come against teams who are all 1-7 against other SEC opponents.
9. Georgia Bulldogs (14-7)
Georgia is a .500 team in conference play so far.
10. Mississippi State (13-8)
The Bulldogs are one of four teams tied for last place in the SEC with an in-conference record of 1-7.
11. Vanderbilt Commodores (10-11)
Vandy is 3-5 in SEC play but is one of three teams with an overall record below .500.
12. LSU Tigers (12-9)
LSU is 1-7 in conference play.
13. Ole Miss Rebels (9-12)
Ole Miss is 1-7 in SEC matchups.
14. South Carolina Gamecocks (8-13)
South Carolina has the worst record in the conference. The Gamecocks are also 1-7 in conference play.
