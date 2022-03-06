2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament: Bracket, schedule, game times
In the words of Jon Rothstein, "we sleep in May."
Postseason basketball is officially upon us. With the final few games of the SEC regular season being played out yesterday (with Auburn clinching the outright title following a win over South Carolina), the SEC Tournament bracket has been set.
Here is a look at the bracket, as well as the schedule and game times.
The bracket* will feature Auburn, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Arkansas as the top four seeds receiving a double bye.
*We will update this article with a link to print out the bracket as soon as it is available.
Schedule and game times
(Note: All times are central standard.)
Wednesday, March 9th
Game 1: No. 12 Missouri vs No. 13 Ole Miss | 6 p.m. | SEC Network
Game 2: No. 11 Vanderbilt vs No. 14 Georgia | 8 p.m. | SEC Network
Thursday, March 10th
Game 3: No. 8 Texas A&M vs No. 9 Florida | 12 p.m. | SEC Network
Game 4: No. 5 LSU vs Game 1 winner | 2 p.m. | SEC Network
Game 5: No. 7 South Carolina vs No. 10 Mississippi State | 6 p.m. | SEC Network
Game 6: No. 6 Alabama vs Game 2 winner | 8 p.m. | SEC Network
Friday, March 11th
Game 7: No. 1 Auburn vs Game 3 winner | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Game 8: No. 4 Arkansas vs Game 4 winner | 2 p.m. | ESPN
Game 9: No. 2 Tennessee vs Game 5 winner | 6 p.m. | SEC Network
Game 10: No. 3 Kentucky vs Game 6 winner | 8 p.m. | SEC Network
Saturday, March 12th
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs Game 8 winner | 1 p.m. | ESPN
Game 12: Game 9 winner vs Game 10 winner | 3 p.m. | ESPN
Sunday, March 13th
Game 13: SEC Tournament Championship game | 1 p.m. | ESPN
