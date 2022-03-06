2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament: Bracket, schedule, game times

Here is the entire bracket for the 2022 SEC tournament.

In the words of Jon Rothstein, "we sleep in May."

Postseason basketball is officially upon us. With the final few games of the SEC regular season being played out yesterday (with Auburn clinching the outright title following a win over South Carolina), the SEC Tournament bracket has been set.

Here is a look at the bracket, as well as the schedule and game times.

The bracket* will feature Auburn, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Arkansas as the top four seeds receiving a double bye.

*We will update this article with a link to print out the bracket as soon as it is available.

Schedule and game times

(Note: All times are central standard.)

Wednesday, March 9th

Game 1: No. 12 Missouri vs No. 13 Ole Miss | 6 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 2: No. 11 Vanderbilt vs No. 14 Georgia | 8 p.m. | SEC Network

Thursday, March 10th

Game 3: No. 8 Texas A&M vs No. 9 Florida | 12 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 4: No. 5 LSU vs Game 1 winner | 2 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 5: No. 7 South Carolina vs No. 10 Mississippi State | 6 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 6: No. 6 Alabama vs Game 2 winner | 8 p.m. | SEC Network

Friday, March 11th

Game 7: No. 1 Auburn vs Game 3 winner | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Game 8: No. 4 Arkansas vs Game 4 winner | 2 p.m. | ESPN

Game 9: No. 2 Tennessee vs Game 5 winner | 6 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 10: No. 3 Kentucky vs Game 6 winner | 8 p.m. | SEC Network

Saturday, March 12th

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs Game 8 winner | 1 p.m. | ESPN

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs Game 10 winner | 3 p.m. | ESPN

Sunday, March 13th

Game 13: SEC Tournament Championship game | 1 p.m. | ESPN

