Sharife Cooper signs deal with Cleveland Cavaliers

Former Auburn basketball star Sharife Cooper will be signing a camp deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to multiple reports.

Cooper was drafted 48th overall by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2021 NBA Draft. He has appeared in 12 career NBA games, scoring 7 points on 3-of-14 shooting from the field in a combined 39 minutes of action. He was waived by the Hawks in July. Cooper worked out with the Lakers in the summer before signing with the Cavs, per Hoops Rumors.

During his time in the G League, Sharife Cooper averaged 17.1 points and 6.9 assists per game on 43.1% shooting with the College Park Skyhawks, Atlanta's G League affiliate. He shot 36.1% from three as well as 90.7% from the free throw line.

The former five-star guard was tabbed as a projected lottery pick coming out of high school before committing to Auburn. In his lone season with the Tigers he averaged 20.2 points, 8.1 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game while shooting 39.1% from the floor.

Now that he has signed with the Cavs, Cooper will reunite with his former high school teammate Isaac Okoro, an Auburn star in his own right who was drafted by the Cavaliers 5th overall in 2020.

Cleveland has both of their two-way roster spots currently occupied, sitting at 14 players under contract.

