Skip to main content

Sharife Cooper signs deal with Cleveland Cavaliers

The former Hawks guard has signed with the Cavs.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Former Auburn basketball star Sharife Cooper will be signing a camp deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to multiple reports.

Cooper was drafted 48th overall by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2021 NBA Draft. He has appeared in 12 career NBA games, scoring 7 points on 3-of-14 shooting from the field in a combined 39 minutes of action. He was waived by the Hawks in July. Cooper worked out with the Lakers in the summer before signing with the Cavs, per Hoops Rumors.

During his time in the G League, Sharife Cooper averaged 17.1 points and 6.9 assists per game on 43.1% shooting with the College Park Skyhawks, Atlanta's G League affiliate. He shot 36.1% from three as well as 90.7% from the free throw line.

The former five-star guard was tabbed as a projected lottery pick coming out of high school before committing to Auburn. In his lone season with the Tigers he averaged 20.2 points, 8.1 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game while shooting 39.1% from the floor.

Now that he has signed with the Cavs, Cooper will reunite with his former high school teammate Isaac Okoro, an Auburn star in his own right who was drafted by the Cavaliers 5th overall in 2020.

Cleveland has both of their two-way roster spots currently occupied, sitting at 14 players under contract.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Nov 14, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Sharife Cooper (2) is shown during the second half of their game against the Milwaukee Bucks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Sharife Cooper signs deal with Cleveland Cavaliers

By Lance Dawe
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin reacts after the game during the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Alabama Crimson Tide defeated Auburn Tigers 24-22 in 4OT.
Football

Five things Auburn football needs to do to turn things around

By Lance Dawe
Coach Bryan HarsinAuburn football training camp presser on Thursday, August 4, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Football

What Bryan Harsin said to the media about Penn State, previewing Missouri

By Lance Dawe
Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl celebrates after the game at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Auburn Tigers defeated Alabama Crimson Tide 100-81.
News

Auburn basketball's new practice facility is "on hold", per Bruce Pearl

By Lindsay Crosby
Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders works with the Tigers during warmup before an NCAA college football game against Grambling State in Jackson, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Tcl Grambling Jackson State
Football

Auburn Twitter seems to want Deion Sanders to be the next head football coach

By Zac Blackerby
Auburn Tigers quarterback Zach Calzada (10) during warm ups before Auburn Tigers take on Mercer Bears at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.
Football

John Samuel Shenker: QB Zach Calzada 'has been on the back burner lately'

By Lance Dawe
Jarquez Hunter vs Penn State.
Football

Auburn vs LSU kickoff time announced

By Zac Blackerby
Tank Bigsby carries the ball vs Penn State.
Football

Tank Bigsby, Auburn football's rushing attack MIA vs Penn State

By Lance Dawe