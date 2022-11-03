Takeaways from Auburn basketball's 87-69 win over Alabama-Huntsville

No. 15 Auburn concluded their preseason with an exhibition victory over the University of Alabama at Huntsville. After getting off to a slow start initially, the shots began to fall by the end of the first half with the lead growing to 14 by halftime.

Coach Pearl told us before the game that he wanted to play 10-12 guys, maybe even 13. This game was certainly treated as an offseason practice type game for player minutes and rotations. 11 players saw meaningful playing time, with Tre Donaldson and 'Stretch' Akingbola getting some work as well.

Overall, like any teams in a preseason game, the Tigers have some things they need to clean up. Auburn was well prepared for this game. They knew what the Chargers wanted to do offensively and kept them largely at bay.

Wendell Greene Jr. is going to be asked to lead this team offensively.

Green Jr. led the team in minutes and points for most of the night. He got the start at point guard. Bruce Pearl is going to let Green Jr. run and shoot. He will take the good with the bad, and Auburn may go as Green Jr. goes. This has worked before with Jared Harper leading Auburn to the final four. I believe Wendell Green Jr. has the potential to be that guy.

Perimeter shooting is still a work in progress.

The Tigers did not shoot well. They shot close to 26% from 3, which is obviously not good enough. The team was 47% from the floor and 65% from the free throw line. It's worth saying that Auburn's best shooter is potentially Chance Westry who will not be available for at least a couple of weeks.

Yohan Traore did shoot the ball well, and once again flashed his high potential. Traore and Westry are young, but could become truly great players by the end of this season. For Auburn to be a great offense this year, they may have to.

Dylan Cardwell had a rough night having the lowest plus minus on the team. The highest for much of the game was Jaylin Williams who was perfect from the floor with 16 points and continued his hot shooting streak from last year. Tre Donaldson had great game shooting 4-6 from the field for 10 points. Allen Flanigan also had a nice night finishing 4-7 from the field.

Auburn is still experimenting with their starting lineup.

Coach Pearl told us not to overreact to the starting lineup for this practice game, but let's do exactly that. Chris Moore, Dylan Cardwell, Zep Jasper, Yohan Traore, and Wendell Green Jr. got the start tonight.

Wendell is the least surprising starter. After coming off the bench last year, Coach Pearl mentioned that he was his only sure starter this year after Chance Westry had surgery.

Zep Jasper getting the start SG over KD Johnson may surprise some. However, Jasper is a great shooter and defender, and had success in lineups with Green Jr. late last season. He finished with 4 points, 2 assists, and one rebound.

Yohan Traore starting was expected given his high profile athleticism and scoring ability. Traore led the team in points across their games in Israel, and we may just be scratching the surface of his potential as a star at the college level.

Chris Moore in the starting lineup was the biggest surprise. Obviously Chance Westry is injured and won't be back for a few weeks, but Allen Flanigan has started for Auburn for years. Saying that Flanigan has had an up and down career would be an understatement. We have seen him play really well and very poorly, often in the same game. Coach Pearl has said that Flanigan has had the best two weeks of practice in his career the last two weeks. He also said his body language, effort, and energy have been good. Everyone who has seen him in practice has been impressed. What will we get from Flanigan this year? Only time will tell.

Dylan Cardwell has had an incredible offseason and may be Auburn's most improved player. However, it is likely Johni Broome will start at center once he is fully healthy.

We will learn a lot more on when Auburn tips off the season on Monday. As Allen Iverson would say, this was just practice.

Must read stories

Auburn fires Bryan Harsin

Auburn hires MSU AD John Cohen as new athletic director

Candidates to replace Bryan Harsin at Auburn

Third Auburn wide receiver enters transfer portal within a week

Hugh Freeze, Lane Kiffin lead betting odds for Auburn's next head coach

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch