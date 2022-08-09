Three takeaways from Auburn basketball's loss to the Israeli National team

Auburn dropped three of the world tour in Israel to the Israeli Nation team. The Tigers ran into a very skilled professional highlighted by the number nine overall pick in the 2020 draft Deni Avdija.

The Tigers lost the game by a final score of 95 to 86.

Auburn has nothing to hang their head on as they played hard the whole game and just fell short.

Let's look at four takeaways from Auburn's loss to the Israeli National team.

The Tigers got out rebounded © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK In the first two games in Israel, Auburn was able to dominate on the glass, but that was not the case in the final game of the trip. The Tigers were not able to collect many rebounds, and that was a big reason the Tigers dropped this game. The Tigers have a ton of guys who will be able to rebound in Broome and Cardwell. This is something that can be fixed before Auburn starts its season in November. Wendell Green Jr. played his best game of the trip © Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports Wendell Green Jr. played well in Auburn's loss to the Israeli National team. He scored 19 points and seemed to finally find his shot from deep. Green also got to the free throw a good amount of times and was able to make his free throws. Green will be the leader of this team, so he will need to have an excellent season for Auburn to have another historic season. Johni Broome had a double double © Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports Johni Broome was able to collect his first double-double in an Auburn uniform. You can expect him to put up numbers like that all the time for Auburn this year. Broome adds the perfect amount of offense and defense to the Tiger frontcourt. Broome has a high upside for the Tigers and has a chance to turn into an NBA-ready player in his time at Auburn. He is going to be a ton of fun to watch this year for the Tigers.

The team will head back home and hope to continue to improve before the season starts here in the coming months.

While the loss hurt, there are a ton of bright spots on this team, and you can expect the Tigers to have a great year.

