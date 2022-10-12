Skip to main content

WATCH: Walker Kessler impresses in Utah Jazz preseason game

The former Auburn star is getting his minutes in during the NBA preseason.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler is starting to heat up in the NBA preseason.

The former Auburn Tiger impressed in his third game of action, scoring 12 points, grabbing seven rebounds, and blocking four shots in a 111-104 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night. All of those stats are professional career highs.

His highlights consisted of things that Auburn fans have seen quite a bit of - vicious blocks, rim runs, and putback dunks.

Kessler is averaging 8.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 blocks (12th in NBA preseason), and 1.1 assists per game through the preseason so far. His 71.4% field goal percentage is decidedly up from his 60.8% during his lone season at Auburn (likely because Kessler has yet to attempt a three for the Jazz).

The first-round selection finished his season at Auburn averaging 11.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. His 155 blocks were the most in Division I – also a single-season record for the Tigers. He turned in two triple-doubles last season, the most nationally, including 15 games with five-or-more blocked shots.

If he can stay out of foul trouble (five fouls against the Jazz), Kessler should be an extremely valuable piece off the bench for Utah.

The Jazz take on the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night for their final preseason game before the season tips off on October 19th.

You can watch Kessler's highlight vs the Spurs reel below.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Feb 19, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. (24) plays defense on Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) during the first half at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

WATCH: Walker Kessler impresses in Utah Jazz preseason game

By Lance Dawe
Robby Ashford scrambles against Georgia.
Football

ESPN FPI predicts the rest of Auburn's season

By Lance Dawe
auburn-university-mens-basketball-team-to-embark-on-a-birthright-for-college-basketball-israel-trip
Basketball

Projecting Auburn basketball's 2022-23 depth chart

By Lance Dawe
Sep 25, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Vegas sees Auburn as the second most likely option for Matt Rhule

By Zac Blackerby
Copy of Auburn Youtube Thumbnail (13)
Football

Podcast: The national media is wrong about the Auburn Tigers

By Zac Blackerby
USATSI_17449786
Football

What does Vegas have to say about Auburn's matchup with Ole Miss?

By Andrew Stefaniak
Auburn Tigers offensive line coach Will Friend during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Football

Auburn OL Target Clay Wedin reopens his recruitment

By Jack Singley
Coach Bryan HarsinAuburn football training camp presser on Thursday, August 4, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Football

Bryan Harsin previews Ole Miss, gives roster updates

By Lance Dawe