WATCH: Walker Kessler impresses in Utah Jazz preseason game

Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler is starting to heat up in the NBA preseason.

The former Auburn Tiger impressed in his third game of action, scoring 12 points, grabbing seven rebounds, and blocking four shots in a 111-104 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night. All of those stats are professional career highs.

His highlights consisted of things that Auburn fans have seen quite a bit of - vicious blocks, rim runs, and putback dunks.

Kessler is averaging 8.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 blocks (12th in NBA preseason), and 1.1 assists per game through the preseason so far. His 71.4% field goal percentage is decidedly up from his 60.8% during his lone season at Auburn (likely because Kessler has yet to attempt a three for the Jazz).

The first-round selection finished his season at Auburn averaging 11.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. His 155 blocks were the most in Division I – also a single-season record for the Tigers. He turned in two triple-doubles last season, the most nationally, including 15 games with five-or-more blocked shots.

If he can stay out of foul trouble (five fouls against the Jazz), Kessler should be an extremely valuable piece off the bench for Utah.

The Jazz take on the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night for their final preseason game before the season tips off on October 19th.

You can watch Kessler's highlight vs the Spurs reel below.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch