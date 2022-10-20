Skip to main content

WATCH: Walker Kessler scores first career NBA points

Walker Kessler has scored his first career NBA points.

Walker Kessler and the Utah Jazz took on the Denver Nuggets, and Kessler scored his first NBA points early in the first quarter. 

One of Kessler's teammates shot a three-pointer but missed everything, and Kessler boxed out 2021 NBA MVP Nikola Jokic to secure the rebound, then put up a reverse layup to record his first NBA points. 

Kessler has two points, three rebounds, and an assist at the end of the first quarter. He also has a +/- of +3, which is best on the Jazz at the moment. 

This offseason was a weird one for Kessler as he dealt with injury and was traded numerous times. Kessler was drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies and traded immediately after the pick was made to the Minnesota Timberwolves. He was a member of the Timberwolves for a few weeks before being traded to the Jazz. 

He even missed the entirety of the NBA Summer League dealing with a foot injury but is 100% healthy now. 

Kessler looked great in the NBA preseason, and that has carried into his first NBA game thus far. 

Kessler has been a name floating around to be a sleeper for NBA Rookie of the Year, and all Auburn fans know what he is capable of on the court. 

Based on his usage in the first quarter, Kessler will get good minutes this season for a team that has a good chance of making the playoffs. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Oct 14, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) and Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) exchange well wishes after their game at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

WATCH: Walker Kessler scores first career NBA points

By Andrew Stefaniak
Jul 7, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith II (1) dribbles as Orlando Magic guard R.J. Hampton trails the play during an NBA Summer League game at T&M. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

WATCH: Jabari Smith makes first three-pointer of his career

By Andrew Stefaniak
Aug 21, 2022; Glendale, AZ, United States; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Wooten (50) celebrates his interception against the Baltimore Ravens at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic Nfl Nfl Preseason Game Baltimore Ravens At Arizona Cardinals
Football

Chandler Wooten signs with the Carolina Panthers

By Andrew Stefaniak
first base club sightline
Baseball

First look at proposed upgrades to Auburn's Plainsman Park

By Lindsay Crosby
Auburn Tigers guard K.D. Johnson (0) drives the ball as Auburn Tigers men's basketball faces South Carolina Gamecocks at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
Basketball

Auburn basketball predicted to finish in top four in SEC preseason media poll

By Lance Dawe
Oct 2, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (1) reacts after making a basket during the third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

How to watch Jabari Smith's NBA debut

By Andrew Stefaniak
Auburn head women's basketball coach Johnnie Harris at SEC Media Days 2022.
Basketball

Johnnie Harris Discusses Renewed Approach at SEC Media Days

By Harrison Tarr
Oct 15, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin walks onto the field during the second quarter of the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Football

ESPN reports decision on Bryan Harsin may not be made until November

By Lance Dawe