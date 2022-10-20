WATCH: Walker Kessler scores first career NBA points

Walker Kessler and the Utah Jazz took on the Denver Nuggets, and Kessler scored his first NBA points early in the first quarter.

One of Kessler's teammates shot a three-pointer but missed everything, and Kessler boxed out 2021 NBA MVP Nikola Jokic to secure the rebound, then put up a reverse layup to record his first NBA points.

Kessler has two points, three rebounds, and an assist at the end of the first quarter. He also has a +/- of +3, which is best on the Jazz at the moment.

This offseason was a weird one for Kessler as he dealt with injury and was traded numerous times. Kessler was drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies and traded immediately after the pick was made to the Minnesota Timberwolves. He was a member of the Timberwolves for a few weeks before being traded to the Jazz.

He even missed the entirety of the NBA Summer League dealing with a foot injury but is 100% healthy now.

Kessler looked great in the NBA preseason, and that has carried into his first NBA game thus far.

Kessler has been a name floating around to be a sleeper for NBA Rookie of the Year, and all Auburn fans know what he is capable of on the court.

Based on his usage in the first quarter, Kessler will get good minutes this season for a team that has a good chance of making the playoffs.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch