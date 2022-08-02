Skip to main content

WATCH: Allen Flanigan drains the step back three

Allen Flanigan looked like the Allen Flanigan of old in the opener of the Israel trip.

Allen Flanigan is coming off of a season where he dealt with injury and did not look himself for most of the year. 

That was not the case in this ball game against the Israeli U-20 National Team.

One of the best things to see was Flanigan making a step-back three with a defender in his face. 

Last season when Flanigan did not have his best year, one of the big issues was his shooting. He made multiple jump shots, including a couple of threes, in Auburn's dominant win. He was able to score any way he wanted in the Auburn victory.

A healthy Flanigan could be a key to Auburn being able to repeat the type of season they had a season ago. If Flanigan is able to play the whole year as he did in this ball game, the Tigers will have a real chance to repeat as regular season SEC Champions.

Follow all of our Auburn Basketball Israel trip coverage on Auburn Daily. Also, be sure to view our Live Blog for all three games. Game two is this Sunday at 12:00 pm CT against the Israel All Star Select Team. The Auburn Tigers take on the Israel National team on Monday at 12:00 pm CT. All games are on the SEC Network with Jay Bilas and Roxy Bernstein on the call.

Feb 26, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Auburn Tigers guard Allen Flanigan (22) goes to the basket against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
