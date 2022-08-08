WATCH: Dylan Cardwell and Yohan Traore team up for a great play

Dylan Cardwell and Yohan Traore teamed up to make a great play in the second quarter of the game against the Israeli National team.

Cardwell brought the ball down the court and made a great move to get around the defender. He then dropped the ball off to Traore, who slammed it down with authority.

This was an exciting sight as Auburn seems to have multiple big men who have played great on both ends of the court in Israel.

Auburn will once again have one of the best frontcourts in the SEC.

Let's watch the great play that Traore and Cardwell teamed up to make.

Follow all of our Auburn Basketball Israel trip coverage on Auburn Daily. Also, be sure to view our Live Blog for all three games. In game one of the trip to Israel, the Auburn Tigers defeated the Israeli U-20 National Team by a score of 117-56. In game two of the team's world tour of Israel, Auburn beat the Israel Select team by a score of 107-71. In game three, the Tigers will face their most daunting task against the Israeli National Team. This team is chalked full of NBA players making it the Tiger's toughest test in Israel. All games are on the SEC Network with Jay Bilas and Roxy Bernstein on the call.

