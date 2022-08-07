Skip to main content

WATCH: Dylan Cardwell makes a great move in transition

Dylan Cardwell rocks the rim with a transition dunk.

During Auburn's game against the Israel Select All-Star team Auburn big man Dylan Cardwell had a phenomenal finish in transition for the Tigers.

Cardwell has looked like a completely different player so far in Israel. Cardwell has found some new post moves that have helped him be able to score in the paint. 

He is the heart and soul of this basketball team and is a great leader in the locker room. Cardwell is also a fan favorite around campus and always makes time to talk to fans.

Cardwell seems to have cut a few pounds, which has helped him gain some foot speed getting up and down the court. 

You can expect Cardwell to have a huge role this season and try and fill the hole left by Walker Kessler.

Let's look a Cardwell slamming it down in transition for the Tigers. 

Follow all of our Auburn Basketball Israel trip coverage on Auburn Daily. Also, be sure to view our Live Blog for all three games. In game one of the trip to Israel, the Auburn Tigers defeated the Israeli U-20 National Team by a score of 117-56. The Auburn Tigers take on the Israel National team on Monday at 12:00 pm CT. All games are on the SEC Network with Jay Bilas and Roxy Bernstein on the call.

