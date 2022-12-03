WATCH: Johni Broome gets steal and breakaway dunk vs Colgate

Auburn has decided that they are going to continue to take an extremely aggressive approach to defense against Colgate.

So far, its had its ups and downs.

However, early in the first half Tiger forward Johni Broome overplayed a Raiders' pass and found himself hanging from the rim just moments later.

Colgate has five turnovers (all of which are steals) in the first 10 minutes of the game... which is actually not an uncommon issue for Matt Langel's squad. The Raiders are 306th nationally in offensive steal percentage through their first nine games of the year.

Broome is currently second on the team in scoring, averaging 10.5 points per contest. His defense - which made him such a valuable standout at Morehead State - has carried over to Auburn early in the season. His 1.3 steals per game are second on the team and his 3.7 blocks per contest is first.

Unless the Tigers cool off (currently shooting over 60% from the floor, and 70% from deep), Colgate is going to have a rough time keeping up.

It looked like a bad matchup on paper for the Raiders... and for the first time this season, it really feels like Auburn has things collectively going in the right direction.

All of this without Jaylin Williams, who is out tonight with an illness.

You can watch Broome's breakaway dunk below.

