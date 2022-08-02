Skip to main content

WATCH: Johni Broome shakes the rim in Israel

Johni Broome puts down the two-hand slam in Israel.

Johni Broome scored two of his six points in the first half of the ball game via a slam dunk that shook the entire building. 

The dunk Broome had was a tremendous all-around great play. Dylan Cardwell fed the ball to Broome in the low post, and Broome did a great job of catching the beautiful pass and slamming it home. 

When Broome transferred to Auburn, the goal was for him to play a lot like Walker Kessler, and so far in this game, he has proven that he s capable of doing so. 

To go with his six points, Broome had four rebounds and a monster block in the first half.

Broome is a big key to success for the Tigers this year, and in his Auburn debut, he has looked the part.

The Tigers hold a 35-point lead at the half as they look to finish their first game in Israel with a bang.

Follow all of our Auburn Basketball Israel trip coverage on Auburn Daily. Also, be sure to view our Live Blog for all three games. Game two is this Sunday at 12:00 pm CT against the Israel All Star Select Team. The Auburn Tigers take on the Israel National team on Monday at 12:00 pm CT. All games are on the SEC Network with Jay Bilas and Roxy Bernstein on the call.

