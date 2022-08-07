Skip to main content

WATCH: Yohan Traore drains a three in Israel

Freshman Yohan Traore is off to a hot start in game two of the Israel trip.

True freshman Yohan Traore was off to a hot start in the first quarter of Auburn's basketball game in Israel. 

He scored all of the Tiger's first nine points. He made a few nice moves around the basket to score and also added a three-pointer. 

Traore has looked the part in his first few games of action in an Auburn uniform. 

He will be a bright spot on a very good Auburn basketball team. Everyone knew that Traore would be outstanding in the paint, but his ability to make jump shots has surprised many so far. His jump shot is perfect, which helps him shoot at such a high percentage.

Auburn fans are going to love watching this kid play in an Auburn uniform. Traore has a good chance of being the next Auburn player to be a lottery pick.

Let's watch Traore drain his first three of the day in Israel.

Follow all of our Auburn Basketball Israel trip coverage on Auburn Daily. Also, be sure to view our Live Blog for all three games. In game one of the trip to Israel, the Auburn Tigers defeated the Israeli U-20 National Team by a score of 117-56. The Auburn Tigers take on the Israel National team on Monday at 12:00 pm CT. All games are on the SEC Network with Jay Bilas and Roxy Bernstein on the call.

