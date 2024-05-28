Will Jaylin Williams be selected in the 2024 NBA Draft?
Auburn's winningest player in the basketball programs history, Jaylin Williams, is looking to be selected in the 2024 NBA Draft. This season for the Tigers, Williams averaged 12.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game.
Williams also shot 39.5% from three this season for the Tigers, which was the best of his career. Williams is an older player and that will hurt his chances of being selected in the upcoming draft. He does just have that type of make where it feels like if a team takes a shot on Williams, he could be a solid role player in the NBA.
Williams has worked out for some teams and will hope to be taken late in the second round, hoping a team takes a shot on the 6'8 forward who can shoot the ball.
Williams was a fan favorite in Auburn during his career, so Tigers fans hope he gets drafted and makes the team.
Draft Digest had this to say about Williams as a prospect, and where he could get drafted, "A 6-foot-8 with the ability to do a bit of everything, he projects to be a quality role player at the next level. While at Auburn, Williams has played alongside numerous NBA talents. He’s filled multiple roles and has showcased versatility and the ability to adapt to what the team needs. His skillset and ability to slot into many different types of lineups makes him an easier fit on nearly any team relative to other second-round talents. There’s no guarantee he’s selected in the 2024 NBA Draft, but Williams does have what it takes to make it in the league. He's the type of prospect that will need to have a great pre-draft process meeting and working out with teams."