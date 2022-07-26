Skip to main content

Auburn basketball in top ten for four star big man Xavier Booker

Xavier Booker puts Auburn in his list of top ten schools.

The Auburn coaching staff is working hard to recruit the class of 2023, and one of these targets is big man Xavier Booker

Booker is a six-foot-ten 205-pound power forward from Indianapolis, Indiana. He can play both the power forward and center positions, making him a coach's dream.

He is listed as the 58th best player in the class of 2023 but has risen from a recruit that not many schools were after to one of the hottest prospects still on the market.

Booker plays excellent defense and is able to score around the basket at will. He can make a pull-up jump shot if need be, but shooting is not the best part of his game. He is a tremendous rebounder which helps out a Bruce Pearl coached team a great deal.

If the Tigers were able to land, Booker Coach Pearl would try to help him develop an outside shooting game. Coach Pearl has made it clear over his time on the Plains that he loves a big man who can shoot the basketball. 

Booker released his list of top ten schools, including Auburn, Oregon, Purdue, Cincinnati, Gonzaga, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Michigan State, Michigan, and Indiana. 

While Booker did release his top ten schools, he has not yet picked a date to make his final decision. 

Coach Pearl and staff will work hard to get Booker on campus as he has quickly become one of the best players in the class of 2023. 

