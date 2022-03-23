Forward Yohan Traore expected to make a decision next week

Yohan Traore decommitted from LSU after they fired Will Wade and plans to make a decision soon.

“It’s been crazy ever since I decommitted,” Traore told Sports Illustrated. “My phone has been blowing up.”

The 5-star, 6-foot-10 forward is the number eight prospect in the SI99.

This process should be quick for Traore. He said that he doesn't want to lengthen the process.

“I’ve already taken all of my visits, so I won’t be doing any of that,” Traore said in an interview with Jason Jordan of SI. “I’m going to talk things over with my people and make a decision. It’ll be next week. I don’t want to wait any longer.”

He will be deciding between Texas Tech, Auburn, Gonzaga or Michigan

The Auburn Tigers make a ton of sense with what Bruce Pearl and the Auburn Tigers were able to do with a player like Walker Kessler last season and with the big man probably leaving to go to the NBA, there is a clear path to playing time.

“I already know the staffs and the coaches,” Traore said. “There’s not too much I could learn about them that I don’t already know. It’s just about weighing some things out and making a decision. I didn’t plan to be in this position. The good thing is that I still have great schools. I have to just take a little time and make the best decision for me.”

Auburn Daily Football Content

Spring Preview: Quarterbacks

Spring Preview: Defensive back

Spring Preview: Running back

Spring Preview: Tight end

Spring Preview: Wide Receiver

Spring Preview: EDGE

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube