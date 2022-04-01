Skip to main content

5-star power forward Yohan Traore commits to the Auburn Tigers

Auburn basketball adds a massive addition to the team with 5-star power forward Yohan Traore.

Bruce Pearl adds a massive five-star to his roster. 5-star power forward Yohan Traore committed to Pearl and the Auburn basketball team Thursday night.

Traore, a 6-foot-10, 225 pound forward from Glendale, Arizona is listed as a consensus top-ten player in the 2022 class across all major recruiting services.

His size and natural ability will offer an instant impact as Auburn will attempt to defend its SEC regular-season championship next season.

Traore visited Auburn earlier this month after he decommited from the LSU Tigers and then received a visit from Bruce Pearl and Wes Flanigan.

Traore selected the Auburn Tigers over the Texas Tech Red Raiders, the Michigan Wolverines, and the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

Traore's commitment is obviously huge for the Auburn Tigers but with Jabari Smith likely going pro and Walker Kessler's future at Auburn still undecided, Pearl will need help building a presence underneath the basket. This commitment answers some of those questions as Traore will be an instant starter for Auburn with one-and-done type upside.

Auburn now has three members as a part on the 2022 basketball signing class. Point guard Tre Donaldson and combo guard Chance Westry have signed their national letters of intent. Adding Traore to the class gives Auburn even more young talent to work with next season.

